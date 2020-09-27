The recently facelifted 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the same familiar super sedan we love, but now with updated interior and exterior styling, as well as a host of new tech. The result is a more user-friendly sports sedan that offers styling to match other Mercedes-AMG products. Although many things have changed one constant is the mind-bending performance offered by the E63 S. Don’t believe us? Well, watch Automann-TV obliterate the Autobahn in Germany with this potent super sedan.



For 2021 Mercedes-AMG updated the E63 S sedan with an exterior refresh that now fits with the rest of the AMG line-up. The biggest change is the new grille layout which matches all of the other AMG products. On the interior, a new layout of screens elevates the E63 into the latest tech offered by Mercedes giving the driver and passenger a larger set of screens under a single pane of glass.

Sure it's great to have more modern tech, but the best part about the E63 and E63 S has always been the performance. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces a stout 603 horsepower (450kW) and 627 lb-ft (850nm) of torque, the E63 S lays down some impressive performance figures. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S can sprint from 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 186 mph which is limited by an electronic governor. Power is routed through Mercedes-AMG’s familiar 9-speed automatic transmission and finally sent to the ground through the 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system.



How does the Mercedes-AMG E63 S perform in the real world? Well as Automann-TV found out the E63 S is a shocking vehicle to drive. It’s the perfect car for the autobahn although we wish the top speed wasn’t limited, you can’t have everything.