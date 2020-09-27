At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, several motor shows have postponed their schedules due to the fear of spreading the disease, which is actually the right thing to do. Now, as some parts of the world are experiencing an improvement in the current situation, some auto shows pushed through as scheduled.

This is true particularly in Thailand for the Bangkok Motor Show and in China for the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. Then again, we're guaranteeing that both events don't have the same capacity as they usually have.

Porsche understands the situation and devised a way for fans to visit its booth at the Beijing Motor Show. Through a newly-minted website, you may now visit the German automaker's stand at the comfort of your couch without the dangers of getting COVID-19.

Porsche's booth showcases what you would expect from Stuttgart. The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe is there, as well as the 718 Cayman. The 911 Targa also makes an appearance at the Auto China 2020, along with what could have been the world debut of the 2021 Panamera Turbo S in the metal.

Don't worry, though, as the virtual tour of Porsche's booth will show you the vehicle inside and out; we're just not sure if that should suffice but with travel restrictions in place, we'll take this one.

Interestingly, Porsche also features the 99X electric race car in the booth. It debuted last year with its maiden Formula E season and digital presentation. Another vehicle that's featured in the booth is the Taycan Turbo S. It comes with a configurator, too, so you might want to play around the booth more via Porsche's virtual 2020 Beijing Motor Show experience website.