The Jeep Grand Cherokee is entering the 2021 model year, making it a decade-long run for the midsize crossover. The current WK2 generation may be aging but that fact isn't affecting the sales numbers of the vehicle. In fact, Jeep sold 242,969 units of Grand Cherokee in 2019, representing an eight percent increase from its previous year's sales.

For the 2021 model year, Jeep naturally employs slight changes in the Grand Cherokee, particularly in its trim levels. Laredo X quietly comes back into the range, effectively replacing Upland, Altitude, and North Edition in between Laredo E and Limited trim levels.

To recall, the WK2 Grand Cherokee debuted in 2010 for the 2011 model year with the Laredo X slotting above the Upland trim and regarded as the step-up variant from the Laredo E. The automaker dropped the trim level in 2013.

For 2021, the pattern stays the same with the Laredo X getting more standard features than the E. The Altitude trim level from the previous model year becomes an appearance package option for the Laredo X, adding a set of 20-inch gloss-black aluminum alloys, Altitude grille, body-color fascia, and dark taillamps, among others.

Those who would go for the Laredo X will enjoy the following features: 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, remote start, a power liftgate, vinyl/suede interior, heated front seats, and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Grand Cherokee Laredo X starts at $37,745 for the 4x2 variant and $39,745 for the 4x4 trim.

Of note, the 2021 Grand Cherokee could be the final model year for the current WK2 generation of the crossover. Heavily-camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing around, signaling the imminent arrival of the next-generation Grand Cherokee.

As to when, well, your guess is just as good as ours right now.