Honda is up in arms with its electric vehicle offensive at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. Apart from showcasing its new CR-V PHEV (the first for Honda in China), Honda's main centerpiece is the SUV e:concept – the second all-electric vehicle from the automaker, following the footsteps of the Honda e.

According to the Japanese automaker, the SUV e:concept "indicates the direction of a future mass-production model." It's also the first EV that Honda will introduce in China, an emerging market for emissions-free vehicles.

Gallery: Honda SUV e:concept

3 Photos

Just like the teaser we saw a few days ago, the SUV e:concept showcases LED accents on its fascia for that futuristic look. The whole styling previews what Honda has in store against similar vehicles, like the Nissan Ariya or the Tesla Model Y.

But Honda isn't banking on the design of the SUV e:concept. Its main selling point is the tech features it offers. The next-generation Honda Sensing, dubbed as omnidirectional ADAS or advanced driver-assistive systems, touts improved recognition, prediction, and decision-making performance. It has a widened front camera angle, as well as a 360-degree radar that allows the vehicle to sense in a multitude of directions.

Honda said that the omnidirectional ADAS allows for safe driving in more complex and diverse driving conditions. The automaker will begin its demonstration of the advanced form of Honda Sensing in China before this year ends, more likely with the SUV e:concept in tow.

Apart from the omnidirectional ADAS, Honda also debuts the next-generation Honda Connect, which features an AI assistant interface, smartphone link, and wireless updates. Of course, this warrants advanced connectivity for the vehicle.

Honda didn't disclose any timeline for the production version of the SUV e:concept, but it should happen sooner than later.