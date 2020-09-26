In a recent interview with Motortrend, Acura brand officer Jon Ikeda had the opportunity to discuss the current state of Acura and where the brand is ultimately heading. With the release of the new Acura, TLX things seem bright for Honda’s luxury division which is looking to return to the golden age of this beloved brand. During Motortrend’s interview, Jon Ikeda stated that Acura wants a Type S performance variant for all Acura vehicles, which is something we’re very interested in.



In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Acura was on a roll with models like the NSX supercar, Integra Type-R sport-compact, Legend Luxury Sedan, and TL Sport sedan. Although some vehicles may have had humble Honda roots, Acura’s dedication to performance and driver engagement made these coveted vehicles that many cherish to this day.



Acura wants to get back to their roots and inject passion and engineered performance back into their lineup to engage the customers who were in high school when Acura was in its prime. Now those high school students are adults with higher levels of income and fond memories of Acura performance products.

To garner more interest while allowing for more inspired products, Acura will offer a Type-S performance trim on all of their models starting with the TLX Type S. The TLX Type S is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine which produces a stout 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. We expect to see this engine to make appearances in other Acura models that have engine bays large enough to accommodate this impressive engine.

With a focus on performance and engineering passion, we expect a bright future for Acura, which is on a quest to recapture the golden ages we remember so fondly.