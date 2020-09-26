The world's best-selling sports car is in a pickle right now as Ford issues a recall of thousands of 2020 Mustang units due to defective brake pedal bracket assembly. The defect could result in the fracturing of the brake pedal bracket or in worse cases, snapping.

In a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document, the Blue Oval submits the recall on September 23, 2020. The recall includes 38,005 units of the pony car – all of which are estimated to be affected by the said defect.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package: First Drive

26 Photos

However, if you're driving a 2020 Mustang with a manual gearbox, you don't need to worry about snapping your brake brackets anytime soon; only Mustangs with automatic transmissions – regardless if they're a coupe or a convertible – are equipped with the defective brake pedal bracket assembly.

According to the NHTSA document, the root cause of the issue "is insufficient design margins for noise factors within brake pedal engineering specification and design verification procedure." Ford changed the brake pedal bracket material from nylon to polypropylene on Mustang ATs, which "resulted in reduced robustness to spike stop loading for the particular design."

Ford started using the defective brake pedal assembly on March 4, 2019, and halted doing so on August 13, 2020. The affected Mustangs aren't identified by VIN, but they are assembled for the 2020 model year. Fortunately, Ford said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect.

As mentioned, there are 38,005 Mustang units affected by the recall. Considering that Mustangs sold outside the U.S. are sourced and assembled in the same factory in Michigan, it's likely that your 2020 Mustang is included in the recall no matter where you are in the world right now.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,765 MSRP $ 27,765 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As always, don't hesitate to contact your Ford dealer to confirm if your pony car is indeed part of the recall. Owners will also be notified and be given instructions on how they can get their brake bracket assembly replaced, which will, of course, be free of charge.