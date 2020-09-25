This week was a good one if you’ve been waiting for new BMW M models. Both the 2021 M3 and 2021 M4 arrived with a full rundown of all the features, specs, and options. However, one thing missing from the reveal was a sampling of the exhaust note. Thankfully, a new video from the WorldSupercars YouTube channel provides us with a hearty-sounding answer.

The video above captures the 2021 BMW M4 starting, idling, and revving, playing a symphony of explosions. Power for the M4 Competition comes from BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is BMW’s eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive will be an available option after the car goes on sale next year, and it’ll be similar to what BMW offers on the M5, which has a rear-wheel bias.

The M4’s exhaust sound is pleasant, but stern without becoming obnoxious. It certainly fits the car’s performance capability. The coupe can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph) though the M Driver’s package bumps that up to 180 mph (290 kph). The M4 Competition also features staggered wheels – 19-inch units up at the front and 20-inch ones at the rear.

The M4 is more than just the powertrain, even if it’s a significant draw. Inside, the M4 will feature the 10.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s available on other new 4 Series models. However, the cluster will feature M-specific graphics while the infotainment system features the latest iDrive 7.0 operating system. The BMW M4 and M4 Competition will arrive next spring with the M4 Comp starting at $74,700. The regular M4 is $2,900 cheaper.