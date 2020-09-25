There's a new problem with the Chevrolet Corvette, and it's serious enough for General Motors to issue an immediate stop-delivery order for some cars currently in the dealership network. It's not Corvette specific though, as a range of other GM cars and SUVs could be affected. The Corvette Action Center has information that highlights a possible issue with the braking system, and a Chevrolet spokesperson confirmed the info to Motor1.com.

The problem isn't a mechanical one. Rather, it involves a sensor connection for the electronic brake boost system. There could be material in that connection which might cause an interruption in the signal, which would disrupt communication between the brake boost system and this sensor. This could cause a loss of the brake boost system, which obviously would leave the driver needing much more force on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle.

Since the problem is sensor-related, the issue affects certain models of other GM vehicles. All total, GM is recalling 3,317 models including:

2020 Cadillac CT4, CT5, XT4

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2020-2021 Buick Encore GX

The nature of the foreign material isn't known. According to the Corvette Action Center, the fix will be to replace the electronic brake boost module, but that fix apparently isn't in place just yet. Should the brake boost assist fail, drivers will see a warning light and a message stating as much. If the car is in motion, additional braking force will be needed to stop the car. Vehicle top speed may also be electronically limited.

Chevrolet has informed the NHTSA of this voluntary recall, though it's not yet listed on the NHTSA website. When the recall goes live, it should be Safety Recall A202307260. In addition, GM has sent a list of affected vehicles still in dealer inventory to dealerships.