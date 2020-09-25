Last year, Porsche took its first step toward full electrification with the Taycan sedan. However, it isn’t the automaker’s only four-door offering. Back in August, the automaker gave its other sedan, the Panamera, a modest mid-cycle refresh with a new Panamera Turbo S trim atop the range. The redesigned model received a copious amount of power that Carwow’s latest video puts on full display.

The video is a thorough review of the new Panamera and all the changes Porsche made to the model – inside and out. However, buried at the 10-minute mark is the car’s sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), which takes the vehicle 3.38 seconds to complete. The company claimed the car could do it in 2.9 seconds, though that’s likely achievable in a perfect test setting. A few tenths slower could easily be attributed to the driver or the conditions because the Panamera has plenty of power.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S: First Drive

56 Photos

The automaker put a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood, which produces 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) and 604 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. However, we should note in the video that it’s said the car produces 630 hp (469 kW). An eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive are standard features, which certainly help the large car put the power down. Its top speed is 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour).

Pricing information for the 2021 Panamera Turbo S hasn’t been announced yet, but a price tag of around $180,000 wouldn’t be surprising. It’ll slot below the new Turbo S E-Hybrid that’s coming, as the current model starts at $187,700. Expect a well-appointed Turbo S to exceed $200,000 – Porsche likes its pricey options. While the 3.38-second sprint to 60 is impressive for the vehicle, it’s good to remember it is a sedan first and foremost. It has exceptional performance, which is just one aspect of a great overall package many could overlook.