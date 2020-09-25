If you have any interest in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, then this video from the channel Asian Petrolhead is something you have to watch. The host takes viewers through every aspect of the new crossover, including pushing practically every button inside.

It's interesting to see the various modes for the new Tucson's lights. When off, the daytime running lights perfectly blend into the grille, which creates a neat little surprise when switching them on. The turn signals incorporate into the corners of these lamps. Meanwhile, the headlights sit low in the corners of the fascia where we see air inlets on other vehicles.

The taillights also look great. There's a LED strip that wraps around the whole rear. Below it, there are jagged pieces that share the shape of the elements in the grille.

In the US, the Tucson will come standard with a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that will make an estimated 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 182 pound-feet (260 newton-meters) and will run through an eight-speed automatic. There will also be a hybrid turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four with an estimated 230 hp (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). A plug-in hybrid will eventually arrive, too. In Korea and presumably other markets, there will be a diesel option.

Inside, the Tucson appears to have impressive quality for its materials, judging by this video. This isn't a luxury vehicle, but it appears the designers are paying attention to the touchpoints. The cockpit includes a digital instrument cluster with different layouts for the various driving modes.

A touchscreen infotainment system and climate control panel with capacitive buttons dominate the center stack. Below them, there's a little storage area at the base for plugging in and charging a phone.

The new Tucson does on sale in the US in the first half of 2021. The company isn't yet discussing pricing for it.