Hoonigan: A person who operates a motor vehicle in an aggressive and unorthodox manner, consisting of, but not limited to drifting, burnouts, doughnuts, as well as acts of automotive aeronautics.

Ken Block’s playground for Terrakhana, Swingarm City, Utah, is one of the state’s hidden gems. With an almost endless supply of jumps, ridges, and obstacles to create the perfect hoonfilm, it’s no surprise that there was extra footage left on the cutting room floor. The first and only installment exclusively on dirt, it remains one of the most ambitious Gymkhana films to date.

As Block and his team have released some of the most viewed automotive content on the internet, it’s no surprise that director Brian Scotto is no stranger to locking down epic locations – previous films have featured major landmarks like the San Francisco Bay Bridge and Hollywood sign. As KB lives in nearby Park City, Utah, he had been to Swingarm many times before and saw it as a shoo-in for the film.

While his all-wheel-drive Ford Fiesta RX43 Rallycross car does have 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) available all the time thanks to its anti-lag system, we were most impressed at the beating that it took throughout the film. We could be cute and say that his Fiesta is “Built Ford Tough”, but that little rascal laughed in the face at features that would make trophy trucks require manhood counseling.

Even Ford Performance wanted to use the opportunity to extensively test the Fiesta RX43 over its limits. We know the American automaker would be tight-lipped about what really went down, but the biggest damage we could spot was limited to smashed-up body panels.

As this is an extended cut video, it wouldn’t be complete without an outtake reel. While we could watch the Rallycross Fiesta tearing through the dirt all day, piping in Vivaldi’s Concerto No. 2 in G Minor was an unexpected match made in heaven.

With the second installment of Climbkhana out for the world to see, it’s unclear where the series will go – or if it will continue. Regardless of when the swan song arrives, we’d like to think that Ford Performance will give Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the Mach-E 1400 a chance at 15 minutes of fame in a future episode.