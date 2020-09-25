Today, Ford revealed the Mustang Mach-E GT electric crossover in Europe for the first time. While the model itself isn’t new to us, Ford spiced up the event with some exclusive details – like how long it takes the crossover to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t take long – 3.7 seconds for the dual-motor GT machine. The “standard” Mach-E completes the sprint in 5.1 seconds.

When Ford announced the Mach-E last November, Ford said its 0-to-60 time would sit in the mid-3.0-second range. Like the GT in the US, the European version produces 459 horsepower (342 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. The crossover’s top speed is 124 mph (200 kph). Ford notes the GT matches the Model Y’s 0-to-60 time.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

95 Photos

Ford also detailed the “standard” Mach-E, saying its 5.1-second time matches that of the Model Y Long Range model. Ford doesn’t specify the “standard” model’s equipment, but we expect the automaker is talking about the 255-hp (190-kW) model that produces 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque and features all-wheel drive. Ford claimed this Mach-E model would hit 60 mph (96 kph) in the mid-5.0-second range.

In February, Ford announced the Mach-E would feature unique tuning in Europe, though it didn’t dive into those details at the time. Ford doesn’t lay out the differences here, either, though the automaker says the GT will have 310 miles (500 kilometers) of range while the standard Mach-E will offer 335 miles (540 km) of range. Note, though, that those figures are based on Europe’s forgiving WLTP test cycle. The model’s range in the US is lower.

The Mustang Mach-E will go on sale in the US and Europe simultaneously later this year. However, not all Mach-E models will be available at launch. The First Edition, Select, California Route 1, and Premium models will be available first, followed by the GT in 2021.