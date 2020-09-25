The Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V represent the American luxury brand's current crop of modestly sporty sedans. A new video from ArabGT puts them through a series of drag races to see how they compare. Don't worry about not being able to speak the language because the link above skips right to the start of the action.

From a standstill, the CT4-V appears to get a bad start. The CT5-V runs away and seems to widen the gap even farther as it runs down the track.

Gallery: Cadillac CT5-V Debut

20 Photos

Next, they try a run from a slow roll going about 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour). The results at the end of the track don't change, though. The CT5-V is able to cruise away from the smaller sedan.

Even from a faster roll, the CT4-V doesn't do much better. It seems that no matter the situation the CT5-V is simply a quicker vehicle.

There's a bit at the end that gives up some pause, though. When showing their acceleration figures, the CT4-V takes a lackadaisical 8.02 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph). The factory numbers suggest the time should be more like 4.9 seconds. While the temperature is high at 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celcius), we wouldn't expect such a drastic drop in the time in the high heat. The odd results make us wonder if there's something wrong with this car.

Although, even the CT5-V is slower than the factory specs indicate. It requires 5.52 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph), whereas the sedan should reach that velocity in a time more like 4.6 seconds. The track surface appears a bit dusty, and this might be an additional factor causing the slower-than-expected acceleration times.