Rumors about Jeep’s plan to celebrate its 80th anniversary with a few special editions have been swirling around the Internet for a while, and now the company has made things official. Not one, not two, but six Anniversary models have been prepared, so every single Jeep on sale today gets the special edition treatment.

These are essentially visual packages for the full Jeep lineup, and each and every model comes equipped with the latest 8.4-inch Uconnect system, a commemorative badge, and a Granite Crystal finish for the wheels. Pricing starts at $27,595 for the Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition, followed by the Compass ($29,695), Cherokee ($33,805), Wrangler ($35,990 and $39,490 for Unlimited), Gladiator ($41,740), and Grand Cherokee ($44,335). All prices exclude the $1,495 destination fees.

The cheapest of the bunch, the Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition, has 19-inch wheels with a Granite Crystal look and benefits from dual-zone automatic climate control. To sweeten the pot, Jeep adds Berber floor mats, a black headliner, and anodized gunmetal accents inside the cabin.

As for the Compass and Cherokee, both ride on 18-inch alloys and benefit from leather seats, remote start, and a black headliner. Power front seats with lumbar support are offered for the Cherokee while the Compass only has this feature for the driver’s seat. Go for the Cherokee and Jeep will also throw in a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The styling tweaks vary from model to model, with the Wrangler and its pickup truck counterpart sharing a Neutral Gray Metallic finish for the grille bezels, headlamp rings, and fog lamp bezels. These two also come with body-colored fenders, 18-inch wheels, black diamond-embossed cloth seats, remote start, and Light Tungsten accents on the inside where Jeep has installed Berber floor mats.

Entering its final model year before the generation switch, the Grand Cherokee sits on 20-inch alloys and comes nicely equipped with leather upholstery and the ProTech II Package with a wide array of safety and assistance systems.

All six are planned to reach Jeep dealers later this year and all 2021MY vehicles will come with the Jeep Wave premium service customer care program. It bundles three years of free maintenance with 24/7 support and even VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events.