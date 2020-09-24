We are well into the final months of 2020 and we are yet to hear what's in store for the Lincoln Navigator – until today. According to an exclusive scoop from Ford Authority, the 2021 Navigator will come with a Special Edition package.

The Special Edition package will be purely available for the top-spec Black Label trim, which Lincoln claims to be 9 out of 10 of their clients. As you would have guessed, the bevy of updates that come with this new package will be purely cosmetic, though images of the Special Edition package aren't available yet for visualization.

Ford Authority reports that the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Special Edition package gives the full-size luxury SUV a body-colored mesh grille and mirror caps, along with a blacked-out roof and roof rails. More importantly, the new package gets a set of 12-spoked 22-inch wheels with an Ebony Black finish and Lincoln Star Hub wheel ornaments.

There's one caveat, though – the Special Edition package won't be available to order with the Infinite Black exterior color. So, for those who would love to have their Navigator in the darkest hue, they would need to opt for the Monochromatic package, which will still be available with the 2021 model year, according to the publication.

The Navigator Special Edition package will be available late into the 2021 model year, however. This means if you like the distinctive aesthetic updates mentioned here, you will need to wait for a few more months even after it goes into production.

Naturally, pricing wasn't mentioned in the report. But that shouldn't be an issue if you're in the market for a Navigator, right?