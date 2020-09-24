The future of automotive interior design.
In the automotive space, it’s no surprise that the interior of a vehicle is much more important than we’re led to believe. Regardless, Hyundai’s fresh Ioniq brand looks to redefine our definition of what the cabin should be – with EVs becoming increasingly popular, they allow a lot more headway for more ambitious features. As such, the Korean automaker has teamed up with LG Electronics to create a never-before-seen experience.
To give customers a peek at what the future could look like, the pair of Korean industry giants has built a proof of concept. With the extra space and power supply capacity on tap, the Hyundai sub-brand aims to integrate home electronics and appliances in its future Ioniq models. You won’t be able to do your laundry and cooking on the interstate all of a sudden, but the possibilities look promising.
“The Ioniq Concept Cabin is one of a kind and an unprecedented approach to enhancing customer experience, as it can be customized for different needs and lifestyles,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company.
While there will be “Clothing Care” and “Shoe Butler” facilities onboard to make your day that little bit less stressful, it doesn’t just end there. One of the focal points of the interior lies in the ceiling-mounted 77-inch flexible OLED screen, large enough for two people to enjoy their own content simultaneously – to prevent any tiffs over volume levels, the headrests for each occupant will have speakers inside them creating separate sound zones for each side.
From the attached photograph, it appears that the cabin will blur the lines between the automotive and household industries – things like wood flooring and smart home features can be spotted throughout the cabin surrounded by an almost 360-degree field of glass. The new models will also offer a floor cleaning robot and overhead UV LED lights to ensure the cabin is tidy and disinfected.
Hyundai says the flashy interior goodies will debut on its IONIQ 5 model, set to launch in early 2021. Pricing remains unknown but the Hyundai sub-brand shows no signs of letting off the gas in the innovation department.
Source: Hyundai
• Hyundai showcases latest iteration of in-car experiences for dedicated EVs going beyond transportation functions
• Latest vision hints at possibilities offered by the abundant interior space of dedicated EVs
• Hyundai wants to make time feel more valuable both in and out of the vehicle with its dedicated EVs.
SEOUL, September 24, 2020 — Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the IONIQ Concept Cabin, its latest vision of future dedicated EV in-car customer experiences. The concept cabin proposes the transformation of Hyundai vehicles from transportation to personalized mobility solution that suits various lifestyles.
Hyundai plans to leverage the abundant interior space and vast power supply capacity of EVs to integrate home electronics and appliances in its future IONIQ models, all customizable depending on customers’ needs and lifestyles.
The IONIQ Concept Cabin made in partnership with LG Electronics provides a hint of what’s possible in EV interiors. For example, “Clothing Care” and “Shoes Butler” will allow customers to handle mundane tasks on the go, while they enjoy content on the ceiling-mounted 77-inch flexible OLED screen. The screen is large enough for two people to enjoy different content simultaneously. The sound is pumped through the speakers in the headrests which creats personal sound zone. In addition, a floor cleaning robot along with the overhaed UV LED lights ensures the cabin is kept clean and disinfected.
Hyundai plans to offer such value-added experiences starting with IONIQ 5, a dedicated EV slated for launch early next year.
“The IONIQ Concept Cabin is one of a kind and an unprecedented approach to enhancing customer experience as it can be customized for different needs and lifestyles,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “Dedicated EVs will enable us to revolutionize the experience Hyundai delivers to its customers, empowering them to do more in and out of the vehicles.”
Hyundai plans to become a leader in the era of electrified mobility with its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand. IONIQ vehicles will sit on E-GMP (Electronic Global Modular Platform), Hyundai’s dedicated EV platform, allowing the company to provide unprecedented experience in and out of vehicles.
