If you haven’t already reserved your 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition, then there’s a good chance Ford’s latest surprise won’t mean much. Today, the Dearborn-based automaker announced on Twitter that it’d offer the First Edition Bronco in an exclusive new color – Lightning Blue. It’s a color that isn’t available on the rest of the Bronco lineup like the other colors Ford is offering on the limited-run SUV.

The Lightning Blue exterior color joins four others available on the First Edition: Area 51, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Cactus Gray, and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat. However, these colors are also available on other Bronco trims. The exclusive blue color should help heal any wounds Ford inflicted with customers when it doubled the First Edition’s production run from 3,500 to 7,000. Some felt the move devalued the limited-run model even though Ford already had reservations for the additional 3,500 models.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

Customers who purchase a Bronco First Edition – $59,305 for the two-door and $63,500 for the four-door (prices exclude the $1,495 destination charge) – will get a well-appointed off-road SUV. Ford offers the First Edition with both the Lux and Sasquatch packages while packing it with amenities like heated leather seats, a B&O sound system, and a 12.0-inch infotainment display. Under the hood is Ford’s twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox is Ford’s 10-speed automatic.

The addition of the Lightning Blue color rounds out the First Edition’s palate, though those who opt for it may have to wait to get their SUVs. We have photos of pre-production models rolling down the assembly line, but that means actual production is still months away, possibly not starting until March or April of next year. Even then, Ford has racked up more than 165,000 deposits for the Bronco, which, while not sales, could make it challenging to purchase a Bronco when it goes on sale next year – and you’re probably not getting it in Lightning Blue either.