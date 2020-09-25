The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali with the new 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine will start at $66,900 (plus a $1,295 destination charge), according to the model's configurator. This will be $1,500 less than the big SUV with the gas-fueled 6.2-liter V8 that will go for $68,400 (plus destination).

2021 GMC Yukon Denali Engine Drivetrain Price (Including $1,295 Destination) 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel Rear-Wheel Drive $68,195 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel Four-Wheel Drive $71,195 6.2-Liter V8 Rear-Wheel Drive $69,695 6.2-Liter V8 Four-Wheel Drive $72,695

The new diesel engine produces an estimated 277 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque. Like all powerplants for the 2021 Yukon, the only gearbox choice is a 10-speed automatic. Fuel economy and towing specs aren't yet available for this setup.

A rumor from August suggests that the 2021 Yukon with the diesel engine goes on sale in November. At least for this model year, the powerplant is not available on the off-road-oriented AT4 model because the front fascia interferes with the turbo's intercooler and its piping.

For comparison, the 6.2-liter V8 offers 420 hp (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). It gets 15 miles per gallon city, 20 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined for the rear-drive layout. With four-wheel drive, the fuel economy is 14 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 16 mpg combined.

The 2021 Denali has a slightly different cabin than other versions of the Yukon. It features high-end touches like a power-sliding center console, 15-inch head-up display, and nine available camera modes, including a 360-degree perspective. The interior also has luxurious things like hand-finished real wood trim and hand-sewn stitching.

To take the Denali further upmarket, there are Deluxe, Premium, and Ultimate packages. They bundle together various options and amenities at a discount in comparison to ordering the luxuries separately.