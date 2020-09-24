Make no mistake, many automakers cut their teeth at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, testing its latest and greatest prototypes. While a lot of running most likely involves car setup and eking every last tenth out of a vehicle, sometimes manufacturers just want to run validation miles. YouTuber and car enthusiast Automotive Mike has video evidence of an electric version of the Genesis G80, cruising around the Green Hell.

With an almost worldwide movement to go net-zero carbon in the coming years, it’s no surprise that the internal combustion engine could soon be a thing of the past. As it stands we are still a long way away from a gasoline-free world, but the future remains inevitable.

Gallery: Genesis eG80 Spy Photos

21 Photos

The vehicle’s high visibility jacket makes it difficult to spot the differences from its gas-powered predecessor, but the faux front grille and lack of exhaust pipes are hard to miss. It’s splitting hairs, but we’d also wager that the front and rear bumpers feature slightly altered contours to the internal combustion car.

As this is the brand’s first foray into the all-electric market, details remain scarce. It appears that the eG80 inherits a rivalry with the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS – like Elon Musk’s offering, the Genesis will be able to perform software updates over the air, hinting at possible future updates. Rumors from Korea hint that the vehicle will be able to travel 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge and will feature level 3 autonomous driving facilities designed by Hyundai Motor Company and Samsung Electronics.

With the Green Hell being such a treacherous race track, it appeared that the eG80 was fitted with an interior roll cage. Regardless, we aren’t holding our breath to see if the Korean automobile will make an attempt at any lap records.