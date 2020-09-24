In the era of booming SUV and crossover sales all around the world, it’s difficult not to pay attention to the second-hand market and that's where we find different interesting vehicles for sale. We’ve seen all kinds of modified high-riding utilities and trucks, but we’ve never seen anything quite like today’s guest.

Meet the Chevrolet Silverado dually limousine which is currently listed for sale in Colorado. It’s the living proof that size matters after all with its massive interior and impressive presence. We can imagine many cool activities with this truck (including, of course, a pool party in the cargo bed) but the truth is this is the perfect vehicle for large families.

Gallery: Chevrolet Silverado Dually Limo for sale

14 Photos

The layout of this limo includes seven doors that provide an entrance to a roomy cabin with three rows of seats with four captain’s chairs and a rear bench seat. And it’s not a boring place to be in - there are two 17.3-inch overhead DVD players to keep you entertained during the long journeys.

A big car needs a big engine, right? This one has a modified 6.6-liter turbodiesel with many hardware upgrades. The entire build rides on the stock suspension which has new front control arms, ball joints, bushings, and more, while the body has been lowered by three inches for easier access to the cabin.

All this comes in a professionally built and finished package riding on Eagle Alloy wheels. The owner of the limo wants approximately $32,000 for his ride but will also accept a higher bid if there’s enough demand. Let us know in the comments section below - would you spend $32k for it?