Cadillac XT4 - Ready for Europe

The first compact crossover from Cadillac delivers more for a new generation of premium buyers

With the first-ever XT4 Cadillac introduces a new compact crossover developed for the next generation of demanding premium customers. They will have the choice between front-wheel and all-wheel-drive and two efficient powertrain options: a 2.0-l-turbodiesel developed in and for Europe and a 2.0-l-gasoline engine that will soon complete the portfolio.

The XT4 will arrive in European showrooms as of October 10 and will be offered in two exclusively styled and generously equipped special editions: Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport. In Germany, prices for these two Launch Editions start at 42,900 euros or 47,100 euros, depending on model variant.

Engineered on an exclusive compact SUV architecture, Cadillac’s entry in the industry’s fastest-growing premium segment delivers expressive design, confident performance, spacious accommodations and new technologies.

“The first-ever Cadillac XT4 gives us access to a segment where Cadillac has never been before,” says Cadillac Europe Managing Director Conark Shah. “With our compact crossover we are going to attract new and existing customer alike who are shopping for an outstanding automobile that offers everything that sets a true Cadillac apart from the competition with dimensions and powertrains that are tailored for Europe.”

Simple and sculpted lines draw the customer in and accentuate the XT4’s powerful proportions and unmistakable presence. The interior is the Cadillac design aesthetic distilled: the thoughtful and artistic integration of technology and appealing style. The cabin is exceptionally refined, with expected generous rear-seat spaciousness.

Cadillac also debuts its new global “Y” trim strategy on the XT4. Distinctive Premium Luxury and Sport models build from the well-equipped Luxury (base) trim. Specific content and styling cues tailor the Premium Luxury and Sport trims to different customer tastes and preferences.

Additional XT4 highlights include:

Cadillac User Experience (CUE) with all-new rotary controller

Smart chassis features including available twin-clutch, decoupling all-wheel drive

Available Active Sport Suspension featuring Continuous Damping Control

New electro-hydraulic braking assist



STYLE WITH SUBSTANCE

A team of young designers representing the heart of the XT4’s target customer demographic helmed the design, penning an expressive SUV that injects a higher degree of sculpture into Cadillac’s lineup — and today’s vehicle is very close to their original visions for the exterior and interior.

“The XT4 has a great presence that is confident and poised,” said Therese Pinazzo, exterior design manager. “It exudes Cadillac’s DNA, but with a new boldness that speaks to the youthfulness of its team and its customers.”

In keeping with Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy, the Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models offer distinctive styling cues and trim finishes to create unique personas and greater choice for customers. XT4 Sport models feature a gloss black mesh grille inspired by Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series models, gloss black window moldings and specific Sport alloy wheel choices. Luxury and Premium Luxury models feature grilles with bright metallic accents, satin aluminum window moldings and satin chrome-accented door handles.

All models feature advanced LED lighting technology front and rear, with front LED low and high beams and an LED-illuminated light blade for the daytime running lamps. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting signature is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s width and confident stance.

Standard LED taillights are housed in traditional red lenses on Luxury and Premium Luxury, while the Sport model receives tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses that complement the generally darker exterior color choices.

BOLD, REFINED AND SPACIOUS CABIN

Echoing the exterior design themes, the new XT4’s cabin conveys boldness and athletic strength. Sweeping arcs and tapered lines enhance the feeling of spaciousness and give it a taut, tightly wrapped appearance.

The interior elements come together in a sophisticated and modern design. Intuitive technology includes available next-generation wireless device charging and an in-cabin air ionizer.

“With the XT4’s interior, we distilled Cadillac to its essence,” said Phillip Kucera, Interior Design manager. “We’ve been able to be simpler and bolder than we have ever been before, giving the SUV attitude and a sporty connotation.”

The XT4 offers exceptional space for a compact premium SUV, particularly for rear-seat passengers with 1,004 mm of ample legroom. The XT4 also offers 1,385 liters of maximum cargo volume with the rear seats folded.

"The XT4 was envisioned holistically to deliver a dynamic sporty exterior without compromising comfort and functionality for passengers,” said Cadillac Lead Exterior Design Robin Krieg.

“It’s a great balance that delivers style and comfort on long drives such as a weekend getaway to a favorite ski slope, while still offering excellent cargo room for that ski trip’s gear.”

Additional interior features and highlights include:

The thick, three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel is all new and was developed to enhance the sporty feel of the vehicle while maintaining driver comfort on long drives.

Sport-inspired seating with prominent seat-bottom and seatback bolsters balances comfort with the kind of support typically found in sports sedans. A massage feature is available.

Available ambient lighting casts a sophisticated glow and highlights important features.

Technology integration includes Cadillac’s first tactile rotary controller for the Cadillac User Experience® (CUE) interface and other vehicle features (see below for more information), along with streamlined vehicle controls for easier, more intuitive use.

At launch in Europe, the XT4 turbo diesel will be offered in two different versions: Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport:

XT4 Launch Edition (front-wheel drive) — with 18-inch aluminum wheels, front grille, roof rails, lower fascia and window surround moldings in satin aluminum resp. silver metallic

XT4 Launch Edition Sport (front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with twin-clutch system) — with 20-inch aluminum wheels, sport grille, sports steering wheel, roof rails, lower fascia and window surround moldings in gloss-black, aluminum sports pedals and clear-lens LED taillights

The XT4 comes with a wide range of comfort and safety features as standard, including traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, safety alert seat, automatic heated seats front and rear, automatic heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate with hands-free operation and a tactile new rotary/push infotainment controller.

In addition, both editions are equipped with a surround-vision camera, second generation high-definition rear camera mirror, automatic parking assist for parallel and perpendicular parking, CUE information and media system with integrated 3D navigation, and much more besides. The Launch Edition Sport also features adaptive cruise control with stop & go functionality and a full-color head-up display.

For even greater levels of luxury, customers can add the optional Premium Package. It includes an UltraView® double-sized sunroof with electric sunblind, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats with massage function, leather upholstery with perforated inserts, Bose® Centerpoint® Surround Sound System with 13 high-performance speakers plus a choice of three (Launch Edition) and two (Launch Edition Sport) different interior colors.

INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES

XT4 features the latest CUE generation offering a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and voice recognition. Its new rotary controller gives users alternative ways to interact with the system.

The new controller includes

volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system

shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home

and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed.

Additional optional XT4 technologies include:

8-inch diagonal CUE interface screen with 768p HD resolution

Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging offers faster charging times.

Four standard USB Ports and three 12-volt accessory power outlets. Models equipped with the available navigation radio (standard on Premium Luxury and Sport) also receive an SD memory card reader in the center console.

XT4 DRIVING DYNAMICS AND PERFORMANCE

The new Cadillac XT4’s confident, athletic appearance is complemented by great agility. It is characteristically Cadillac in refinement and responsiveness, but with a youthful edginess derived from the brand’s critically acclaimed sports sedans.

The XT4 is powered by two modern and efficient 2-l-engines, both meeting and exceeding the tough Euro 6d emission standards

XT4 buyers in Europe are being offered exclusively a new turbodiesel engine, a first in a long time in any Cadillac model around the globe. This 2.0-l-powertrain has been developed in Europe and primarily with European customers in mind. Clean and efficient Diesel engines continue to be their most popular powertrain option for SUV’s of compact or larger size.

The turbodiesel in the XT4 delivers 128 kW (174 PS) and a maximum torque of 381 Nm between 1.500 and 2.750 rpm offering dynamic performance at a low rev regime and subsequent low noise and vibration levels. With these performance and refinement characteristics the turbodiesel is the ideal power source for the XT4.

Additional highlights of this engine are its low weight of 145 kg and its compact dimensions due in part to its cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold. Fuel is injected efficiently through a common rail system with 2000 bar fuel pressure and solenoid injectors. The active thermal management and continuous variable displacement oil pump are further contributors to enhanced fuel efficiency.

Soon the XT4 will also become available with a 2.0-l-gasoline-engine. This all-new, advanced and power-dense inline-four-cylinder — 115 PS per liter — features an industry-first tripower system. The system is designed to optimize performance and efficiency by having three distinct operating modes, including high and low valve lift and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).

The engine also features a twin-scroll turbocharger to enhance torque production at lower speeds, as well as direct injection, active thermal management and stop/start technologies. Output is DIN-certified at 230 PS (169 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 350 Nm available from 1,500 thru 4,000 rpm. Its nearly flat torque curve gives the XT4 surprising responsiveness throughout the engine’s rpm range.

Both engines are paired with a smooth and efficient nine-speed automatic transmission contributing to moderate consumption figures of 6.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 167 g/km (diesel FWD) respectively 10.0 l/100 km and 228 g/km CO2 (petrol AWD) according to WLTP standards. Due to its next generation electronic precision shift it is characterized by an intuitive shifting sequence.

When it comes to channeling the XT4’s power to the pavement, a strut-type front suspension and five-link independent rear suspension are tuned to balance refinement with responsiveness. The standard Driver Select Mode allows that tuning to be adjusted on demand for different driving styles and road conditions.

A twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system is available (standard on gasoline versions) and offers the convenience of decoupling entirely from the rear wheels when the driver chooses, eliminating drivetrain friction and thus optimizing fuel consumption.

XT4 Sport’s available Active Sport Suspension features Continuous Damping Control and takes driving dynamics and control to a higher threshold, using electronic sensors to monitor the road in real time and making damping adjustments every 2 milliseconds.

The XT4 is also the first Cadillac to introduce electro-hydraulic braking assist, which supplants the traditional vacuum-assisted power braking system with an electro-hydraulic system that enhances fuel economy and takes up less space under the hood.