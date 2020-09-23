Like it or not, the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 from BMW are here. There's no debating the exterior styling with the big double kidney grille is controversial, but that doesn't mean the automaker is stepping away from its usual array of custom touches through BMW Individual. In fact, some special colors and interior trims are already available.

On the outside, BMWBlog reports a range of matte Frozen shades and metallic exterior options. They include Frozen Dark Grey Metallic, Frozen Black Metallic, Frozen Orange Metallic, Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic, and Frozen White Metallic. The last two can be seen below, with the M4 wearing Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic and the M3 dressed in Frozen White Metallic. The glossy metallic shades include Tanzanite Blue II, Dravit Grey, and Oxide Grey.

Inside, BMW Individual offers a range of Merino leather options that include Ivory White, Fiona Red with black trim, Fjord Blue with black trim, and Tartufo. Other Individual features should be available later on, but BMW is clearly interested in offering extensive customization options right out of the box. That stretches beyond aesthetics to include a plethora of M Performance Parts, not the least of which includes a cool center-mount exhaust system and suspension/brake upgrades.

It's not like the new M cars need help in the performance category. In Competition form, the M3 and M4 deliver 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, connected exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. Fear not manual lovers, for you can still opt for a six-speed stick in the standard versions. Power from the I6 drops to 473 hp (353 kW), but it's still enough for the coupe and sedan to reach 60 mph in just over four seconds.

The new M3 starts at $69,900. Losing two doors for the M4 will cost a bit more, with the base model listing for $71,800. Neither price includes a $995 destination fee.