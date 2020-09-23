Hennessey Performance calls its supercharged Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups Goliath, and a new video from the aftermarket brand shows off what the high-performance truck can do. Specifically, this is the mid-range Goliath 700. The company offers 500, 650, and 800 versions, too.

The Goliath 700 is easily able to roast its rear tires in big, smoky burnouts. The engine sound has a name fitting the Biblical villain, too. The mill roars, and there's only a little audible whine from the supercharger.

As its name implies, the Goliath 700 has a claimed output of 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). Hennessey adds a 2.9-liter supercharger to the 6.2-liter V8. To handle the boost, the engine gets CNC-ported cylinder heads, new camshaft, and hardened pushrods.

If the ample power isn't enough for you, Hennessey also offers an optional off-road package for the Goliath. It includes a chunky front bumper with a brush guard and LED lights. The truck rides on a six-inch lift and has 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels with knobby 35-inch tires.

If customers want to make their Goliath look a bit more different from a standard Silverado, Hennessey has an optional ram air hood for the truck. Other available upgrades include a stainless steel cat-back exhaust, power-retractable bed cover, and power side steps. Customers can also add diamond stitching to the cabin.

At the top of the Goliath range, there's the six-wheeled version of the truck. Adding the extra axle, necessitates an overhaul at the back, including a new rear suspension and custom bed to cover the extra length. At a cost of $375,000, which includes the new Chevy Silverado, it's a pricey rig.