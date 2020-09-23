It officially runs the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds.
Production is finally underway for the epic McLaren 765LT. In a press release to mark the occasion, McLaren says the first customer-ordered supercars will be delivered at the end of September. Just 765 total will be offered for the 2020 model year.
That's certainly good news for the select few who stepped up to purchase the 720S-based model, but perhaps of greater interest are revised performance stats coming from McLaren. When the car launched back in March, we were told to expect a 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds with a sprint to 124 mph (200 km/h) requiring 7.2 seconds. That's seriously fast any way you cut it, but now the 124-mph time is down to 7.0 seconds. But wait, there's more.
In the press release, McLaren casually mentions a quarter-mile time for the 765LT of 9.9 seconds. It's not often we see supercar manufacturers claiming an official quarter-mile time, but a sub-10-second blast places it in very rare company. Considering we've already seen the 720S exceed such times in stock trim, we have no problem believing the 765LT can do the same, if not more.
That's because McLaren adds power while reducing weight on the 765LT. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts), and it's saddled with just 2,709 pounds (1,229 kilograms) to carry. Compared to the 720S, that's a weight savings of 136 pounds and 45 hp, though it's widely believed McLaren underrates the 720S in the power department. Until a 765LT reaches a chassis dyno, we could simply be seeing what the 720S actually packs under its bonnet.
Don't expect to see a 765LT on a dyno anytime soon, though. McLaren hand-assembles the hypercar at its Woking facility, and with just 765 planned for the 2020 model year, it will be a very rare sight on the road even after all the cars are produced.
The first customer-ordered examples of the new McLaren 765LT are now being hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK. Deliveries of the new McLaren ‘Longtail’ – the most extreme McLaren Super Series model to date – will begin at the end of this month.
Just 765 individually-numbered cars will be offered globally to customer order with 2020 production fully allocated and expressions of interest far exceeding total production.
The McLaren 765LT incorporates all the renowned McLaren LT attributes, including driver engagement, minimized weight, track-focused dynamics, optimized aerodynamics and increased power. A comprehensive engineering program of weight reduction has resulted in the superlight 765LT tipping the scales at 176lbs* lighter than the already class-leading 720S. The 765LT’s bespoke aerodynamics features carbon fibre panels manufactured for the first time at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield area, plus a ‘Longtail’ active rear wing.
The combination of the light weight (2,709lbs at minimum dry weight) and the extreme power and torque of the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren engine – 755bhp and 590lb ft respectively – underpins the incredible acceleration of the 765LT. As well as the expected sub-three second 0-60mph, the new LT is capable of reaching 124mph from standstill in just 7.0 seconds – 0.2 seconds ahead of target. Standing quarter-mile acceleration is similarly impressive at 9.9 seconds – again, better than expectations.
The first examples of cars specified by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) are being shared with customers. Operating to its established principle of always pushing the art of the possible, MSO have created a number of innovative and complex paint techniques which showcase a whole new level of personalization possibilities.
The Strata theme unveils a unique, graphical ‘art in motion’ paint scheme, inspired by a city skyline and realized in a three-color design requiring 390 hours of hand painting and finishing. Strata’s Azores orange base color is fused with Memphis Red and Cherry black, the two overlay colors running through the paint scheme in opposite directions to meet and blend on the panels of the 765LT’s dihedral doors. The unique paint scheme is further enhanced by a cohesive design language across the entirety of the car, both inside and out. The brake calipers form part of the color blend, the front calipers being Volcano Red and the rears Azores Orange, while the interior boasts a host of color-coded features from the MSO Bespoke range, including orange seat perforation and a push-to-drink system in Memphis Red.
A second theme based around a 3D honeycomb theme, called ‘GEOHEX’, features a striking combination of MSO Bespoke Tarmac Black and Tokyo Cyan paintwork with Visual Carbon Fibre components from the MSO Defined range along with a number of matching interior details. One of the most captivating projects yet is a car with a full Visual Carbon Fibre (VCF) body, a demonstration model of which has already been produced in response to customer enquiries. The demonstration model has been built in Clear Gloss Carbon Fibre to demonstrate the purity and intricacy within the weave alignment. The 765LT MSO Bespoke Carbon Fibre Body is available in a number of bespoke tints which can vary in complexity depending on the intended design.