The assembly of pre-production 2021 Ford Broncos is now underway at the automaker's Michigan Assembly Plant. The folks from Bronco Nation were lucky enough to go behind the scenes to take photos of the work, and they allowed us to re-publish the pictures.

While these are pre-production Broncos, the examples you see here are part of a major milestone as being the first to come off the assembly line. This lets the factory figure out the steps of production and solve any issues around building the vehicle. According to Bronco Nation, every other example of the SUV so far were hand-built prototypes.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Factory Production

20 Photos

The photos provide a great view of how the Bronco looks under the skin. One of the more interesting views shows the bare interior (below) before the installation of any trim. It's fascinating to see the vast number of wires running through the cabin, including several bundles over the center tunnel. One of the few things in place is the infotainment screen in the center of the dashboard.

With seven trim levels available at launch, two engines, several option packages, and 11 exterior colors, the factory has to be ready to build the Bronco in a huge array of configurations. After delivery, buyers have hundreds of factory accessories that they can add to the vehicle.

The Bronco will go on sale in the spring of 2021, and it'll potentially be a huge success for the automaker. In December, Ford will begin the process of converting the huge number of reservations for the SUV into actual orders. As of late July, over 230,000 people had put down $100 to reserve one.