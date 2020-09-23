Just a day after hearing rumors about the model, the 2021 Ford Ranger STX Special Edition Package makes a debut. For $995, the pack adds equipment to make the pickup a bit more luxurious.

On the outside, the STX Special Edition Package features 18-inch black wheels with a complex design, including a machined finish for the edges.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Ranger STX Special Edition Package

2 Photos

Inside, these trucks get an eight-inch infotainment screen that runs the Sync 3 software. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also SiriusXM satellite radio. Other amenities include dual-zone climate control, silver-painted interior accents, and privacy glass with a rear window defroster.

Buyers need to specify the standard STX Appearance Package to get this special edition. The regular version includes fog lamps, tow hooks, a decal on the cargo bed, and cloth, four-way adjustable Ebony Black seats.

The STX Special Edition Package is available on the 2021 Ranger XL in either 4X2 or 4X4 drivetrains, in addition, customers can get it on SuperCab or SuperCrew body configurations. Buyers can bundle it with the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package.

A new generation of the Ranger is due in 2022, but Ford is keeping the truck fresh in the US with bundles of equipment like this one. The company also recently introduced several performance upgrade packages that included upgrades for the suspension, tires, and lighting.

For folks looking to go off-road, there's the new Tremor package for the Ranger. It includes a suspension lift, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, new front knuckles, 32-inch all-terrain tires, skid plates, and a rear locking differential. Inside, there is a set of auxiliary for controlling various accessories like winches or lights.