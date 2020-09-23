It includes some interesting looking wheels.
Gallery: 2021 Ford Ranger STX Special Edition Package
2021 Ford Ranger XL Adds Style, Technology and Value with STX Special Edition Package
2021 Ford Ranger adds available new STX Special Edition Package that combines unique 18-inch black wheels, 8-inch center touch screen, SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and upgraded interior finishes for a package price of $995 MSRP
STX Special Edition Package is available for 2021 Ranger XL 4x2 or 4x4 in SuperCab or SuperCrew configuration and can be bundled with other available packages like the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package
·Ranger customers love to make their truck their own, with more than 75 percent of them leaving dealerships with an appearance package in 2020
DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 – With 75 percent of Ford Ranger customers adding appearance packages to their new trucks, Ford is giving buyers of the entry-level Ranger pickup a new choice with the available STX Special Edition Package, bringing more style and technology to 2021 Ranger XL models.
“Ranger customers are asking for new options to help make their trucks their own and we hear them,” said Chad Callander, Ranger marketing manager. “STX Special Edition hits a really compelling and affordable sweet spot for a lot of Ranger buyers looking for just the right combination of tech and style.”
Ranger STX Special Edition features unique 18-inch black-painted wheels with machined-finished edges, 8-inch center touch screen, SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXMTM, AppLink, dual-zone climate control, silver- painted interior accents and privacy glass with rear defrost – all for a package price of $995 MSRP.
STX Special Edition is an enhancement to the available STX Appearance Package with a starting MSRP of $28,045 (taxes, title and license fees extra). It is available on high XL trim level SuperCab or SuperCrew configuration and 4x2 or 4x4 driveline and can be bundled with FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package.
“STX has been a strong seller on the base Ranger, but we’ve heard from some customers who want even more style and more tech in their XL trucks,” said Callander. “STX Special Edition now gives those customers that added style with the added benefits of having a touchscreen with SYNC 3 – at an affordable cost.” Ranger STX Special Edition joins other available packages including STX Appearance Package, Black Package, Chrome Appearance Package, and Sport Appearance Package.
Ranger buyers can also upgrade their adventure vehicles with the recently announced Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package, the most off-road capable, factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S.
New Ford Performance Parts Packages offers customers three different levels of off-road performance and styling upgrades purchased from the dealership, giving Ranger owners aftermarket-style accessorizing while keeping their vehicle’s warranty intact.