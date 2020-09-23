The new sleeker, more efficient, and more refined Volkswagen Transporter is getting closer to the day it’ll be revealed to the world in full. Until then, however, we’ll have to deal with unofficial spy photos of the model, and today we can share a new batch of shots.

This time around, we have a massive gallery of more than 50 photos taken at two different locations in Europe. A few of the photos even provide an early look at the cabin of the new T7 and it’s safe to say it's heavily inspired by the interior of the new Volkswagen Golf 8.

Gallery: VW Transporter T7 PHEV spy photos

If you take a closer look at the digital dashboard, you’ll even notice the image depicts a vehicle that looks a lot like the hatchback. This could be one explanation why there’s a laptop attached to the car but it could also be used for measurements and adjustments of some of the T7’s electronic systems.

The spied prototypes are both powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. We’ve seen a PHEV test car before lapping the Nurburgring and our bet is the vehicle will rely on Volkswagen Group’s 1.4-liter plug-in hybrid system, which has a combined output of 241 hp (180 kW). The same mill is also available in the Golf GTE, as well as the Skoda Octavia.

Volkswagen hasn’t said a word about the vehicle’s specifications but it's possible that the engine could be tweaked to deliver more power and low-end torque in order to better fit the needs of the new Transporter. After all, the bus’s main applications include hauling and transportation of passengers or heavy luggage.

Volkswagen should reveal the new Transporter before the end of this year. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the PHEV model will arrive from day one and we believe it’ll join the range at some point next year.