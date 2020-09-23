In July this year, Cupra surprised everyone by revealing a production-ready all-electric model. The El-Born is a sportier take on the Volkswagen ID.3 but it turns out it was not exactly ready to hit the assembly lines when it was revealed.

This is not just an assumption as our photographers have sent us a batch of spy photos showing a prototype of the Spanish EV testing on public roads. It’s still wearing a lot of camouflage but all the production bits and pieces seem to be in place, including the headlights and taillights.

Gallery: Cupra El-Born spy photos

16 Photos

It’s probably safe to assume Cupra is currently making final adjustments to the powertrain and other evaluations of the vehicle’s performance. Speaking of performance, the El-Born gets the more powerful electric system of the ID.3, which means it has a 77-kWh battery pack for a maximum range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) between two charges. We don’t know all the specifications of the sporty hatch but it has already been announced it’ll hit 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds.

As mentioned above, the El-Born is based on the ID.3 and will be produced on the same assembly line in Zwickau. The two will share many interior components, including the German EV’s infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Of course, they will be tweaked to better fit the overall concept of the Cupra brand.

The El-Born is in the very final stages of its development and is expected to reach production sometime next year. It’ll be available in most of the European markets with no plans for a release outside the Old continent announced so far.