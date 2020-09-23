The birth of the new K5, formerly known as the Optime, showed us what future Kia sedans would look like. And it's not a bad proposition at all. The K5 is a good-looking vehicle, bearing a design that's a worthy successor to the Peter Schreyer-penned styling. For what its worth, Luc Donckerwolke is doing a pretty great job in continuing the revolution of Kia designs.

With that said, AtchaCars of Korea proposes a rendering of the Forte (or K3 in its domestic market) bearing some K5 design cues. Here's the set of images they sent to us.

Gallery: Kia Forte/K3 Fan Rendering By AtchaCars

14 Photos

As expected, the K5 design language fits the smaller Forte pretty well. Although, take note that this is just a facelift proposal, so it's just the fascia that has changed in the rendering. It didn't come with the polarizing LED play on the headlights. Plus, we really think that the Forte would look better with a sleeker profile rather than its current top-heavy design. But at face value, this one's quite a looker.

There isn't too much information out there about the upcoming Forte. It is due for a facelift, however, since the current version is nearing its third year since it was introduced in the U.S. at the Detroit Motor Show.

We're also not sure whether the Forte will retain its name for the upcoming model change, or if it will adopt the alphanumeric naming. Its bigger brother followed the global nomenclature, so it's not far-fetched to speculate that this will trickle down to the compact sedan.

We'll know more about this in the next year or so. Kia is certainly not holding back with its lineup update, and we're hoping to hear from the Korean marque sooner than later.