The cabin gets a luxurious upgrade from leather upholstery.
The Volga Automobile Plant celebrates 50 years of automotive production. As the most famous product to come from that factory, the venerable Lada Niva gets some special treatment from Germany's Partisan Motors. The company is making just 50 of these updated SUVs and selling them for €19,900 ($23,302 at current exchange rates). The limited-run vehicle is only available at specific dealers in Germany.
Partisan Motors' special edition Niva has a slightly revised body with a hood scoop and bumper with tow hooks. It rides on knobby, all-terrain BF Goodrich tires that wrap around wheels with five sets of double spokes. Larger fenders cover them. Roof rails provide a spot to tie down cargo. Big running boards provide a step into the cabin.
Gallery: 2020 Lada 4x4
Partisan Motors only has this sketch of the vehicle for now. Inside, the company says there's leather upholstery. Each one comes with a numbered plaque.
The company also makes no reference to the vehicle's powertrain. The current Lada 4X4 – the name of the Niva in Russia – uses a 1.7-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 83 horsepower (62 kilowatts). It has a five-speed manual and four-wheel drive. This setup doesn't provide neck-snapping acceleration with the run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 17 seconds and a top speed of 88 mph (142 kph).
Originally introduced to Soviet Russia as the VAZ-2121 in 1977, the vehicle eventually got the name Nivan, which is Russian for a "crop field." Like modern crossovers, it used a unibody chassis, rather than being body-on-frame. Following the introduction to Western Europe in 1978, the model became a hit and at one point held 40 percent of the European 4X4 segment.
Updates to the Niva (technically now the 4X4) for 2020 included bumper-integrated fog lights, an updated climate control system, a larger glove box, and two cupholders on the center console. Otherwise, the aesthetics haven't changed much in over 40 years.
LADA 4x4 - LADA 50th Anniversary Limited Edition
Despite AvtoVAZ's decision to stop supplying Lada 4x4 cars to Europe, they continue to be very popular with the German automotive community - the offer currently includes around 180 new cars for the 2020 model year.
This situation has shown not only the huge popularity of the legendary Lada 4x4 SUV, but also once again confirmed the cult of this car on an equal footing with Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Gelanderwagen, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Jeep Wrängler.
The Niva's proven design is a well-proven platform for the construction of machines for everything from agriculture to rallying events.
Special attention has traditionally been paid by European dealers of the brand to creating special versions of this car for sophisticated consumers of this iconic off-road vehicle.
This year, Volzhsky Automobile Plant, the largest automobile plant in Europe, is celebrating its half-century anniversary. With its appearance and production, VAZ has fundamentally changed the automotive look of the entire huge Soviet Union and all post-Soviet countries.
Starting with the production of an improved copy of Fiat-124 in 1970, Volga Automobile Plant already in 1976 brought to the market its own development, which had no analogues in the world, the car "Niva-2121".
"Niva-2121, in turn, was able to transform the automobile landscape worldwide, becoming the ancestor of a whole class of cars - crossovers.
The Niva or Lada 4x4 car is not only a unique and very successful development by Soviet designers, it has become a world legend, the potential of which has not been exhausted even 40 years after its launch. Niva is the same symbol of the success of scientific and technological progress of the Soviet Union and Russia as the first Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin's flight into space, and the first nuclear icebreaker "V. I. Lenin", the Mir space station. The Niva car is a national treasure! Its fate is no less important for the image of our great country in the international arena than these events and milestones.
The appearance of the car was taken up by Vladimir Yartsev, a leading designer of the tenth family of VAZ cars, and now a successful European independent designer.
Doctor-engineer Yuri Postnikov and engineer Alexander Romanov - were engaged in the layout and configuration of this version of the legendary model.
Jubilee series cars will have both external and internal distinguishing elements that are characteristic of these cars only. Outside are all-terrain Goodrich tyres on special light alloy rims, roof rails, wheel arches covers, running boards and original power bumpers. Inside is a fully leather interior from Erich Bitter, an exclusive supplier.
