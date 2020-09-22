Hide press release Show press release

PARTISAN MOTORS

Magdeburg

Germany

PRESS INFORMATION

22 September 2020

Partisan Motors, a German company specialising in the development of ultimative off-road vehicles, is launching a special limited edition of the legendary Niva dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Volga Automobile Plant.

An international team of specialists united under the slogan "NIVA - Forever!" has developed a project of a special Niva series dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Volga Automobile Plant for production in the German city of Magdeburg in a limited edition of 50 cars.

This group includes well-known and experienced engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and top managers from the automotive industry.

All cars in this limited edition series will be numbered with the appropriate plate and a certificate from the manufacturer confirming that they belong to it.

Jubilee series cars will not be available to Russian fans of this brand, but will be distributed mainly in Germany through specially selected dealers.

The retail price of a car on the German market, including all taxes, will be 19,900 euros for the end consumer.

LADA 4x4 - LADA 50th Anniversary Limited Edition

Despite AvtoVAZ's decision to stop supplying Lada 4x4 cars to Europe, they continue to be very popular with the German automotive community - the offer currently includes around 180 new cars for the 2020 model year.

This situation has shown not only the huge popularity of the legendary Lada 4x4 SUV, but also once again confirmed the cult of this car on an equal footing with Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Gelanderwagen, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Jeep Wrängler.

The Niva's proven design is a well-proven platform for the construction of machines for everything from agriculture to rallying events.

Special attention has traditionally been paid by European dealers of the brand to creating special versions of this car for sophisticated consumers of this iconic off-road vehicle.

This year, Volzhsky Automobile Plant, the largest automobile plant in Europe, is celebrating its half-century anniversary. With its appearance and production, VAZ has fundamentally changed the automotive look of the entire huge Soviet Union and all post-Soviet countries.

Starting with the production of an improved copy of Fiat-124 in 1970, Volga Automobile Plant already in 1976 brought to the market its own development, which had no analogues in the world, the car "Niva-2121".

"Niva-2121, in turn, was able to transform the automobile landscape worldwide, becoming the ancestor of a whole class of cars - crossovers.

The Niva or Lada 4x4 car is not only a unique and very successful development by Soviet designers, it has become a world legend, the potential of which has not been exhausted even 40 years after its launch. Niva is the same symbol of the success of scientific and technological progress of the Soviet Union and Russia as the first Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin's flight into space, and the first nuclear icebreaker "V. I. Lenin", the Mir space station. The Niva car is a national treasure! Its fate is no less important for the image of our great country in the international arena than these events and milestones.

The appearance of the car was taken up by Vladimir Yartsev, a leading designer of the tenth family of VAZ cars, and now a successful European independent designer.

Doctor-engineer Yuri Postnikov and engineer Alexander Romanov - were engaged in the layout and configuration of this version of the legendary model.

Jubilee series cars will have both external and internal distinguishing elements that are characteristic of these cars only. Outside are all-terrain Goodrich tyres on special light alloy rims, roof rails, wheel arches covers, running boards and original power bumpers. Inside is a fully leather interior from Erich Bitter, an exclusive supplier.

Magdeburg, 22.09.2020

Dr.-Ing. Yuri. E. Postnikov