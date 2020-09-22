Acura’s list of hand-built cars grows today with the RDX. Acura will offer a special PMC Edition of the crossover for the 2021 model year, and, just like previous PMC (Performance Manufacturing Center) cars, Acura will limit the RDX’s production run. Customers who get the RDX PMC will get a crossover with a host of visual upgrades, including the bright Thermal Orange Pearl paint Acura introduced on the 2019 NSX.

The RDX PMC Edition is a marriage between the crossover’s Advance Package and the A-Spec, becoming the model’s best-equipped variant. However, several unique upgrades are exclusive to the crossover like the 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround, and black chrome exhaust finishers. Other touches include a gloss-black roof, side mirrors, and door handles; however, it’s impossible to miss the bright paintwork.

Acura uses that bright orange color throughout the interior with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, door panels, floor mats, center consoles, and steering wheel, which looks great against the dark interior. Other interior goodies include a 10.5-inch color head-up display, 16-way power sport seats, heated outboard rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The 2021 RDX PMC Edition model uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that’s standard across the model. It makes 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (379 Newton-meters) of torque while pairing with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which is standard equipment in the exclusive offering.

Acura is building the special RDX just as it has with its other PMC models – the TLX and MDX. The pain process alone takes five days before assembly begins. Once complete, Acura will put it through the same quality control process as the NSX before wrapping the car in protecting film and loathing it onto an enclosed, single-car trailer. Acura hasn’t announced pricing, though the company does say it’ll start in the low $50,000 range. Acura is limiting production to just 360 examples.