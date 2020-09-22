Customer deliveries begin next month.
Acura’s list of hand-built cars grows today with the RDX. Acura will offer a special PMC Edition of the crossover for the 2021 model year, and, just like previous PMC (Performance Manufacturing Center) cars, Acura will limit the RDX’s production run. Customers who get the RDX PMC will get a crossover with a host of visual upgrades, including the bright Thermal Orange Pearl paint Acura introduced on the 2019 NSX.
The RDX PMC Edition is a marriage between the crossover’s Advance Package and the A-Spec, becoming the model’s best-equipped variant. However, several unique upgrades are exclusive to the crossover like the 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround, and black chrome exhaust finishers. Other touches include a gloss-black roof, side mirrors, and door handles; however, it’s impossible to miss the bright paintwork.
Gallery: 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition
Acura uses that bright orange color throughout the interior with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, door panels, floor mats, center consoles, and steering wheel, which looks great against the dark interior. Other interior goodies include a 10.5-inch color head-up display, 16-way power sport seats, heated outboard rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.
The 2021 RDX PMC Edition model uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that’s standard across the model. It makes 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (379 Newton-meters) of torque while pairing with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which is standard equipment in the exclusive offering.
Acura is building the special RDX just as it has with its other PMC models – the TLX and MDX. The pain process alone takes five days before assembly begins. Once complete, Acura will put it through the same quality control process as the NSX before wrapping the car in protecting film and loathing it onto an enclosed, single-car trailer. Acura hasn’t announced pricing, though the company does say it’ll start in the low $50,000 range. Acura is limiting production to just 360 examples.
2021 RDX Receives PMC Edition Treatment, Finished in Stunning Aal Orange Pearl Paint
TORRANCE, Calif., SEPT 22, 2020—Acura’s top-selling SUV over the last two years gains a healthy dose of NSX supercar DNA with the creation of the 2021 RDX PMC Edition, the fourth vehicle hand assembled by master technicians at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. Only 360 units of the RDX PMC Edition will be built for the North American market, each bathed in stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint shared with the electrified NSX supercar. The range topping RDX PMC Edition will carry a sticker price in the low $50,000s[1] when the first customer deliveries begin this October.
The RDX PMC Edition is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Advance Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body color grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura’s industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) is standard equipment.
The RDX PMC Edition’s Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Advance Package’s premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede®, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.
Bringing RDX PMC Edition to Life
The 2021 Acura RDX follows the unique formula established with the TLX and MDX PMC Edition models. Once the body-in-white arrives at PMC, each RDX PMC Edition is finished in Thermal Orange Pearl paint, a striking premium paint offered on NSX since 2019. The paint is applied using PMC's advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance color intensity. Next a mid-coat of gold and orange mica is applied giving off a pearlescent effect in the sunlight. Lastly, four layers of clearcoat are applied to increase the paint's luster and protect the finish. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.
Immediately following the paint process, PMC master technicians begin hand assembly, starting with installation of all drivetrain and chassis components, wiring harnesses and electronics. Once completed, the PMC Edition 20-inch wheels and tires and exterior trim are added. The final step in the process is to fit the vehicle with its unique interior including an individually numbered serial plate affixed to the RDX’s center console.
After completing the hand assembly process, every RDX PMC Edition undergoes an identical quality control process as NSX, which includes a full electronic systems line-end test, expert wheel alignment, dyno run, water-leak test and final paint examination. Before exiting PMC, each vehicle is wrapped in a protective film and loaded onto an enclosed, single-car carrier for transport to an Acura dealer.
2021 RDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary
Exclusive to RDX PMC Edition
§ Thermal Orange Pearl paint
§ Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plate
§ Gloss black 20-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
§ Gloss black roof panel with panoramic moonroof
§ Gloss black door handles
§ Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround
§ Gloss black door mirrors with auto-dimming
§ Dual black chrome exhaust finishers
§ Ebony Milano leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching
§ Leather-wrapped steering wheel with, A-Spec badge and orange stitching
§ Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging and orange stitching