A heavily camouflaged Chevrolet Corvette test mule shows up on video once again. It's not a very long look but provides an opportunity to see the sports car from a variety of angles.

Our suspicion continues to be that this is the next-gen Corvette Z06, and this time we actually get a chance to see the front. It's heavily covered, but the hood is exposed. There's a large, raised trapezoidal section, but the purpose isn't exactly clear. The piece doesn't appear to be tall enough for an air scoop. Another option is that it could be a vent for routing air to improve the aerodynamics.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spy Photos

22 Photos

Along the flanks, there are panels covering the side inlets. These seem larger than on the ones on the existing C8. It would make sense for the development team to enlarge them because the more powerful engine likely has a larger appetite for cool air. The bigger openings would make the Z06 look a little more like the C8.R racecar.

Unfortunately, the video does not provide a chance to hear this Corvette. The uploader made the questionable decision of putting music over the footage that completely covers the background noise.

At the back, there are center-exit dual exhausts and a diffuser on each side. Judging from this and the earlier spy video, there isn't a wing or spoiler on the rear deck, which is a bit of a surprise for the higher-performance Corvette. We wouldn't be surprised some sort of downforce producing device on the production version, possibly with several of them being available.

The Z06 reportedly uses the 5.5-liter, dual-overhead-cam V8 from the C8.R racecar. Rumors put the output at 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) or 650 hp (485 kW). It can allegedly rev to 9,000 rpm, which should also translate into sounding great, too.

Current info suggests the C8 Z06 arrives for the 2022 model year.