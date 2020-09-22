We are just a day away from the official debut of Volkswagen’s first all-electric crossover. The ID.4 is set to be revealed in full tomorrow and the German company has just released the final portion of teaser images with the zero-emission SUV.

The previous previews of the model hinted about its exterior and interior features. Now, the automaker is taking another look at the exterior and is focusing its press release on the use of different light elements. In general, VW says, light is the new way to highlight certain aspects of a car’s design replacing chrome.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 teaser images

11 Photos

“Light is the new chrome,” says Klaus Zyciora, Volkswagen Group Head of Design and former Head of Volkswagen Brand Design. “Light plays a major role, especially for an electric vehicle. It represents energy and electricity, but also warmth and safety. Light is a perfect symbol for the mobility of the future.”

As one would expect, this philosophy is applied to the ID.4. As the teaser images show, there’s a pair of large headlights at the front dominating the fascia and featuring LED technology as standard. Optionally available will be the so-called IQ.Light with LED matrix headlights. It’s the same story at the back with the three-dimensional taillights connected by a red light strip.

But lights also serve another function. The ID.Light is an LED light strip mounted below the windshield which informs the driver about different notifications related to the vehicle’s systems, including incoming phone calls, whether the car is locked or unlocked, emergency braking, and more.

The world premiere of the ID.4 is scheduled for tomorrow, September 23. The first customer deliveries are planned to happen before the year’s end. Pre-production has already started at one of VW’s Chinese plants and production at the Chattanooga site will begin in 2022.