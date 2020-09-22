The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the latest addition to the muscle car’s lineup. And with an 807-horsepower (602-kilowatt) 6.2-liter supercharged V8, it’s a pretty capable member of the brand’s portfolio. It doesn’t come cheap but, according to a new report, it’s already getting a solid discount.

Quoting a leaked dealer incentive bulletin, CarsDirect reports that the Super Stock is eligible for the same "$10 per horsepower" rebate as all other Challengers. Our source says this means the vehicle is now available with a massive $8,070 cash incentive. Another interesting finding is that the model may be eligible for a 0 percent APR deal for 72 months but it’s important to note you can’t combine the two offers - basically, you have to choose between one of the two deals.

But there’s a catch, of course. CarsDirect calculations reveal that an $82,000 car with the cash discount would end up costing $85,726 at $1,191/month based on six-years at 5 percent APR. In comparison, with the 0 percent interest deal, the same car would be $82,000 at $1,139/month before taxes & fees. Simply put, the $8,070 discount would cost you an extra $3,726.

As a reminder, the Super Stock takes the engine of the Hellcat Redeye combines it with the same Nitto drag radials and widebody kit sold on the Challenger SRT Demon. The equation also includes lightweight 18-inch wheels and special Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch rotors upfront.

Even in stock form, the car is pretty capable. It can run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 miles per hour (211 kilometers per hour) and reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is rated at 168 mph (270 kph).