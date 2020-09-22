It wasn’t long since Lucid introduced the Air Dream Edition – the latest from the American electric car company that promises superlatives that could make Tesla lose its sleep. Notably, the Dream Edition comes with an incredible quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds.

But the Air's incredible specs aren't enough for Lucid. In a world where electric vehicles are beating internal combustion engine-powered cars in straight-line races, Lucid teases that it's bringing down the touted quart-mile run even further through a tweet, which we embedded below.

The social media post came with a caption, which read: "What's quicker than quick? Check back on September 24 to see #LucidAir answer that question." As you can see in the embedded video, the company aims to be even quicker than 9.7 seconds, which should be quite impressive considering that the Porsche 918 Spyder reigns in this department with a quarter-mile time of 9.81 seconds.

The Lucid Air is already impressive in its current specs. It has the longest range of any EV (up to 517 miles per charge), charge faster than any other EV (20 miles of range per minute of charging), has more interior space than any EV in its class, most luggage space of any vehicle (739 liters), and as the lowest drag coefficient of any car available (0.21).

Two electric motors that make 1,080 horsepower (794 kilowatts) power the Lucid Air Dream Edition, but it has been reported that a Performance Edition is coming with three electric motors, with the two rear motors making a combined output of 1,300 hp (956 kW).

With these numbers, Lucid could really beat several production cars on a drag race. But by how much? We'll see in a few days as the company hosts the reveal.