The lower-spec 2021 Ford Ranger XL (photos aren't yet available; FX2 shown below) will allegedly be able to look a little more stylish with the introduction of the STX Special Edition Package to the lineup, according to info from Ford Authority. There's no info about the price of this equipment yet.

The STX Special Edition Package includes quite of bit of extra equipment. The truck rides on 18-inch black wheels with machined rims. It comes with all-season tires on 4X2 trucks, all-terrain rubber on 4X4 models, and all-terrain tires with white lettering when in combination with the FX4 Off-Road Package.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Ranger FX2 Package

10 Photos

Inside, this package adds dual-zone climate control, privacy glass with a rear window defroster, an eight-inch infotainment system running Sync 3 software, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

For the STX Special Edition to be available, a buyer needs to get the Ranger XL with the optional 101A pack. Specifying the regular STX Appearance Package is also necessary. It includes fog lamps, tow hooks, a decal on the cargo bed, and cloth, four-way adjustable Ebony Black seats.

If these tweaks don't fit your taste, then Ford is introducing lots of new variants of the Ranger. For example, there are three performance upgrade packages that upgrade the suspension, tires, and lighting for improved off-road ability.

For an even more rugged Ranger, there's the new Tremor model (video below) that the company refers to as the "most off-road-capable factory-built Ranger ever offered in the US." It rides on 17-inch wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, and a suspension lift to provide 9.7 inches of ground clearance. The tweaked suspension has increased travel, and there are upgraded shocks. Skid plates protect the underbody.