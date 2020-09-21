Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also join the Silverado range for 2021.
Last week Chevrolet gave us our first look at the Silverado's new "Multi-Flex" tailgate, which is essentially just a carryover of GMC's Multipro tailgate – not that we're complaining. But today it's official: The new Multi-Flex tailgate will join the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado lineup, as well as a number of towing and trim upgrades.
The new Multi-Flex tailgate will be available as an option on all 2021 Silverado 1500 models and offer customers six different functions, similar to the GMC Sierra. Owners will be able to use the tailgate as a workbench, a makeshift bed step with a 375-pound (170-kilogram) capacity, and a bit of everything in between. And paired with Chevy’s standard Durabed, owners also have access to things like rear-mounted LED lights, a 120-volt outlet, and 12 fixed tie-downs.
But the Multi-Flex tailgate isn't the only thing that's new for 2021. The latest Silverado adds three more features to its 15-view rear camera: a trailer length indicator, a jack-knife alert, and a new cargo bed view. Plus, the already available rear trailer view now has assisting guidelines, and there's a new split-view camera for driving in reverse.
The 2021 Silverado also sees its towing figures improve. The four-cylinder crew cab short bed ups its rating by 2,500 pounds, bringing its max towing capacity to 9,300 pounds with two-wheel drive, while a newly available regular-cab, long-bed body configuration gives the four-cylinder a max tow rating of 9,600 pounds. The 3.0-liter diesel model, meanwhile, adds 1,900 pounds of towing to pretty much every configuration, with a max capacity of 9,500 pounds in two-wheel-drive models. The Silverado Diesel also gets $1,500 cheaper for 2021, as previously reported.
Other standard features for 2021 include things like remote start on Custom and Custom Trail Boss models, new active safety features on Work Truck models, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on LTZ and High Country models (but also available on LT, LT Trail Boss, and RST models) – plus three new packages. The Chevy Silverado also gets an All-Star Edition Plus, a Texas Edition Plus, and LTZ Premium Texas Edition for 2021.
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 kicks off production in September and should hit Chevrolet dealerships this fall. No official word on pricing just yet.
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers a truckload of new mechanical and technological updates, including the addition of an available Multi-Flex Tailgate, impressive trailering capacity and enhanced tech.
Increased Tailgate and Bed Functionality
The Multi-Flex Tailgate offers Silverado customers six unique functions, allowing for easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation. With a weight capacity of 375 pounds (170 kg), different configurations for the Multi-Flex Tailgate activate using a key fob or two tailgate-mounted buttons, one for the full gate and another for the second-tier loading and storage options. Combined with the Silverado Durabed – featuring impressive cargo space, LED lighting, a 120-volt outlet and 12 fixed tie-downs – Multi-Flex makes the 2021 model the most functional and capable Silverado ever. The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be available in early 2021 on all new Silverado 1500 models.
Improved Trailering Capability on Silverado’s Most Efficient Engine Options
Chevrolet has long been one of the leaders in trailering, providing the power and the technology to instill customer confidence while towing1. The 2021 Silverado will feature increased conventional trailering capability for two of its most efficient engines, compared to the 2020 model year.
The 2.7L Turbo adds thousands of pounds of trailering capacity to every configuration. The popular Crew Cab Short Box model increases its rating by 2,500 pounds to a max capacity of 9,300 pounds in two-wheel drive. A newly available Regular Cab Long Box model provides the maximum 2.7L tow rating of 9,600 pounds and ups Silverado’s overall max payload to 2,280 pounds in 2WD.
The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel adds an additional 1,900 pounds of trailering capacity to nearly every configuration and provides the maximum capacity of 9,500 pounds to 2WD models. The 3.0L Duramax engine also receives a $1,500 MSRP price reduction for 2021 models, so customers benefit from both increased towing capacity and industry-leading EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg highway in 2WD at a great value.
Chevrolet is confident these engines meet or exceed most trailering needs, as 96 percent of light-duty pickup owners tow less than 10,000 pounds, according to data from MaritzCX an InMoment Company. Additional testing and validation revealed the 2.7L Turbo possesses better-than-expected cooling performance, while the 3.0L Duramax improvements are attributed to the better-than-expected rear axle durability. Chevrolet engineers recertified both engines to the SAE J2807 standard with impressive results. A full list of trailering specifications can be found here.
Enhanced Trailering Technology for Additional Views and Confidence
The latest generation Silverado planted its flag at launch by offering up to 15 unique camera views2 – the most of any competitor – to help make trailering simpler. Now, 2021 models will up the ante and offer new or enhanced trailering technology, including:
- Trailer Length Indicator (new for 2021): When making a lane-change maneuver with the turn signal activated, a red overlay twice the length of the compatible trailer is shown on the center console screen, which can help show when other vehicles are present.
- Jack-Knife Alert (new for 2021): Tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle and provides an alert if a potential jack-knife situation is imminent.
- Cargo Bed View enhancement (new for 2021): Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance are now available, which help to align and hook up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer.
- Rear Trailer View now features guidelines and Trailer-Angle Indicator: Enhanced to include assisting guidelines when backing a compatible trailer into place and a Trailer-Angle Indicator shows the relationship between the truck and trailer.
Rear Side View enhancement: Provides a split view, automatically biased based on the trailer’s angle, of the left and right sides of the truck and compatible trailer. This view was previously only available while driving forward and is now available in Reverse for better visibility when positioning a trailer.
More Available and Standard Equipment
The 2021 Silverado 1500 adds more customer-friendly content at all price points to an already compelling truck lineup, including:
Custom and Custom Trail Boss are now standard with Custom Convenience Package and Infotainment Package, which include EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate, bed LED cargo area lighting, remote start, available SiriusXM radio, available OnStar and more.
Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trail Boss now offer 40/20/40 split-bench front seat and a new Safety Confidence Package (late availability), which includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, steering wheel audio controls and 4.2-inch driver information center.
Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss are now available with 20-inch black wheels with Goodyear Territory MT Tires (late availability). LT and RST now come standard with the All Star Edition content, which includes the Convenience Package, Trailering Package and an auto-locking rear differential. LTZ now comes standard with the LTZ Convenience Package, Safety Package6 and 20-inch polished wheels.
Wireless phone projection through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability is standard on LTZ and High Country and available on LT, LT Trail Boss and RST. A first for Chevrolet, Adaptive Ride Control is now available on High Country models with 22-inch wheels to provide enhanced ride comfort. New available packages – All Star Edition Plus, Texas Edition Plus and LTZ Premium Texas Edition – add additional convenience and safety content onto already popular models.
Three new exterior colors are available:
- Mosaic Black Metallic (late availability and at extra charge)
- Oxford Brown Metallic (available at extra charge)
- Cherry Red Tintcoat (available at extra charge)
The 2021 Silverado 1500 will begin production in September and arrive at Chevrolet dealerships throughout fall 2020.