Last week Chevrolet gave us our first look at the Silverado's new "Multi-Flex" tailgate, which is essentially just a carryover of GMC's Multipro tailgate – not that we're complaining. But today it's official: The new Multi-Flex tailgate will join the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado lineup, as well as a number of towing and trim upgrades.

The new Multi-Flex tailgate will be available as an option on all 2021 Silverado 1500 models and offer customers six different functions, similar to the GMC Sierra. Owners will be able to use the tailgate as a workbench, a makeshift bed step with a 375-pound (170-kilogram) capacity, and a bit of everything in between. And paired with Chevy’s standard Durabed, owners also have access to things like rear-mounted LED lights, a 120-volt outlet, and 12 fixed tie-downs.

But the Multi-Flex tailgate isn't the only thing that's new for 2021. The latest Silverado adds three more features to its 15-view rear camera: a trailer length indicator, a jack-knife alert, and a new cargo bed view. Plus, the already available rear trailer view now has assisting guidelines, and there's a new split-view camera for driving in reverse.

The 2021 Silverado also sees its towing figures improve. The four-cylinder crew cab short bed ups its rating by 2,500 pounds, bringing its max towing capacity to 9,300 pounds with two-wheel drive, while a newly available regular-cab, long-bed body configuration gives the four-cylinder a max tow rating of 9,600 pounds. The 3.0-liter diesel model, meanwhile, adds 1,900 pounds of towing to pretty much every configuration, with a max capacity of 9,500 pounds in two-wheel-drive models. The Silverado Diesel also gets $1,500 cheaper for 2021, as previously reported.

Other standard features for 2021 include things like remote start on Custom and Custom Trail Boss models, new active safety features on Work Truck models, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on LTZ and High Country models (but also available on LT, LT Trail Boss, and RST models) – plus three new packages. The Chevy Silverado also gets an All-Star Edition Plus, a Texas Edition Plus, and LTZ Premium Texas Edition for 2021.

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 kicks off production in September and should hit Chevrolet dealerships this fall. No official word on pricing just yet.