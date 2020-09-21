The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is making the transition from concept to a production vehicle, and people are spotting them testing on the road. The one in this Instagram post was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Central Library of all places.

This development vehicle has a strong similarity to the Grand Wagoneer Concept. The grille and headlights look identical. On the lower fascia, there's a blacked-out strip that's for the LED running lights. A subtle roof rack is on top of the vehicle. The orange reflector on the front section of the wheel well is one of the few differences.

The situation is largely the same at the back, including the shape of the windows. The taillights are blacked out on this development vehicle, but the full-length strip of lamps is just like the concept. One of the exhaust pipes is narrowly visibly pointing downward from underneath the bumper.

The person who snapped these two pictures said, "I tried [to get] closer, but I got yelled at by someone in the Ram." We appreciate the chance to see the Grand Wagoneer, nonetheless.

If the production Grand Wagoneer is like the concept, then it should have a very high-tech cabin with as many as seven screens. The displays include an infotainment system running the Uconnect 5, HVAC and other comfort controls, instrument cluster, and one just for the passenger. Occupants in the back, have access to monitors in each front seatback and one in the center console

The production Grand Wagoneer will likely offer a wide array of powertrain options. The base powerplant might be a new inline-six. Buyers would potentially be able to order a 5.7-liter V8 and some sort of plug-in hybrid setup, too.

There would reportedly be short- and long-wheelbase versions of the Grand Cherokee. Pricing for the range allegedly starts around $60,000, and the top variant in the lineup could be more than $100,000. The SUV should arrive for the 2022 model year.