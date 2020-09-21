Ford saw what people wanted and responded.
Many people who placed reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco requested the off-road-oriented Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual gearbox. Unfortunately, the Blue Oval only wanted to offer the optional equipment with the 10-speed automatic. Apparently demand reached the tipping point because the automaker has made getting the Sasquatch with a three-pedal setup possible.
"The Bronco community spoke and we heard them," said Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. "Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission – another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can."
Manual-gearbox-equipped examples of the Sasquatch won't be available until late 2021, so interested buyers will have to be a bit patient to get ahold of one. Other versions of the SUV will arrive in the spring of next year.
The manual-equipped Sasquatch has all of the off-road equipment from its automatic counterpart. Buyers get 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana electronic locking differentials at the front and rear, Bilstein shocks, wider track, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.
Buyers can specify the Sasquatch package as an option on the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels. It also comes standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition grades.
Pricing for the Sasquatch package isn't yet available, but a leaked survey suggests it would be a $5,000 option on most trims. Adding it to the Badlands would be a bit cheaper at $2,500. The same info suggests the automatic gearbox would be $1,600 with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder or $3,500 for the 2.7-liter V6.
The increased availability of the Sasquatch package also makes the Ford Bronco the only 4x4 with a 7-speed manual and 35-inch off-road tires in its class.
Sasquatch plus manual unlocks even more off-road capability
While other brands save their best hardware for premium series models, Bronco is making off-road capability a priority across every two- and four-door trim level with the available Sasquatch package.
Checking the Sasquatch box adds class-first 35-inch Goodyear® mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana™ front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratio, and high-clearance suspension with a nearly two-inch wider track, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fender flares.
Sasquatch package will be available across the lineup, including Base, Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ Outer Banks™, and Badlands™. It is standard on Bronco Wildtrak™ and First Edition models, while the Badlands™ series with available Sasquatch package and standard semi-active hydraulic front stabilizer bar disconnect results in the ultimate Bronco rock crawler.
“Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4x4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, providing even more off-road capability across the line-up,” said Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director.
The manual transmission with Sasquatch package is targeted to be available in late 2021.
Bronco Build and price goes live in October
As excitement builds around the Bronco brand of rugged SUVs, the Bronco two- and four-door build and price site will go live in October. Enthusiasts will be able to virtually create their ideal models and compare pricing for option groups. Reservation holders can create their dream off-road machine and print and save the information for ordering, which will begin in December.
The all-new two- and four-door Bronco goes on sale next spring. To learn more about Bronco and Bronco Sport, go to Ford.com/Bronco.
