Many people who placed reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco requested the off-road-oriented Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual gearbox. Unfortunately, the Blue Oval only wanted to offer the optional equipment with the 10-speed automatic. Apparently demand reached the tipping point because the automaker has made getting the Sasquatch with a three-pedal setup possible.

"The Bronco community spoke and we heard them," said Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. "Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission – another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can."

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

Manual-gearbox-equipped examples of the Sasquatch won't be available until late 2021, so interested buyers will have to be a bit patient to get ahold of one. Other versions of the SUV will arrive in the spring of next year.

The manual-equipped Sasquatch has all of the off-road equipment from its automatic counterpart. Buyers get 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana electronic locking differentials at the front and rear, Bilstein shocks, wider track, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

Buyers can specify the Sasquatch package as an option on the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels. It also comes standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition grades.

Pricing for the Sasquatch package isn't yet available, but a leaked survey suggests it would be a $5,000 option on most trims. Adding it to the Badlands would be a bit cheaper at $2,500. The same info suggests the automatic gearbox would be $1,600 with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder or $3,500 for the 2.7-liter V6.

