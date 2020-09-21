Over the years, it’s safe to say we’ve written our fair share of articles about interesting Volkswagen Transporter campers, but this one takes the cake. It started out in life as a 1974 T2 before PaCoMobil company of Mexico City, Mexico turned it into an oddly interesting snail camper. Not only is it a sight to behold, but it’s also quite rare as only about 50 were converted to this specification, and just six are believed to have survived.

It’s up for grabs with no reserve on Bring A Trailer with the highest bid at the moment of writing standing at $10,000 with four days to go until the auction ends. The seller has provided extended details and a full gallery with the funky camper, which is in decent condition and remains mostly original. There are several bodywork and camper shell imperfections, but that’s to be expected from a vehicle approaching its 50th anniversary.

Gallery: 1974 Volkswagen Type 2 PaCoMobil Camper

93 Photos

It was repainted by a previous owner and its exhaust system is not in great shape, but these are minor issues. The same thing can be said about the missing glovebox panel and the original radio. One obvious change over the standard T2 is the screen on top of the center console, hooked up to the rearview camera.

The T2-based snail camper has covered only a little over 91,000 kilometers (56,544 miles) and still has the original air-cooled 1.6-liter engine linked to a four-speed manual transmission. The four-pot made 50 horsepower back in the day, so it goes without saying this isn’t the fastest camper out there, especially if you load it up with people and stuff.

As for the camper area, it’s nicely equipped with storage drawers, a sink, and a tiled backsplash, along with a refrigerator housed within the cabinetry. PaCoMobil added laminate flooring for the stairs providing access to the camper area where there is a central table and even a chandelier. The main drawback is the unfinished sleeping area above the driver, but on the other hand, it gives the new owner the freedom to fully customize it.

It might be painfully slow and in need of some TLC here and there, but this VW T2 camper makes up for that with its cute shape and retrolicious interior.