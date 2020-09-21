Midsize sedans are often referred to as executive sedans for a reason – they're a go-to segment for corporate use, more often than not used by bosses with a chauffeur at the helm. But this notion of executive sedans has been eschewed as new-generation models come in.

Case in point – the 2021 Kia K5, formerly known as the Optima. Along with the change in name to align itself with the marque's standard global nomenclature, the K5 came with sporty bits – not to mention, styling that aims to impress.

Kia isn't done in banking on the K5's performance prowess. It showcased the sedan through a never-before-seen stunt, both by the car and the brand itself – a flat spin 360-degree jump between two ramps. You can watch the stunt through the video we embedded on top of this article.

As mentioned, it's a stunt, and we're not sure what Kia wants to tell you with it since it's a K5 that we're talking about. How often would this sedan do this in real life? But to be fair, if ever you'll have to do this sooner or later in a K5, we hope you could find peace in knowing that it can.

The stunt above is part of the South Korean automaker's investment in a primetime spot on the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. The K5 was featured "in what are sure to be the most high-profile and unforgettable moments during the telecast."

"Partnering with the 72nd Emmy Awards puts the all-new K5 front and center during one of the most watched live television events of the year," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "The K5 launch is like nothing the midsize sedan category has ever seen and this latest initiative highlights the ‘It Factor’ that sets the K5 apart from everything else."