That wasn't even close.

If you were skeptical about just home impressive the new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S’s straight-line performance is, we have the video for you. Sure, beating a lowly hot hatchback in a drag race is great, but the team at Carfection has an even better plan to test the 992 911 Turbo S. Drag race the track-oriented McLaren 600LT supercar. We liked this plan a lot and sat down to watch the ensuing carnage.
 
The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the most impressive new cars on sale today. Powered by a 3.8-liter flat-6 that develops 640 horsepower (477 kW) and 590 lb-ft  (619 nm)of torque, the 911 Turbo S can match the performance of just about any car on the planet. This superb engine is mated to Porsche’s lightning-fast 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission which allows this impressive 911 to use all of the boosted flat-6’s power.

To ensure optimal grip and acceleration, the 911 Turbo S uses an all-wheel-drive system that can vector torque and make sure power is being sent to the wheels with the most grip. These impressive features are good for a 0 to 60 mph run in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205mph. One could write a book about the impressive engineering that underpins the 992 911 Turbo S but these are the highlights that grab headlines.
 

The McLaren 600LT is a stripped-down track weapon that benefits from additional engineering inputs from the McLaren team who tweaked the 570S supercar into a more focused performance machine.  The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 in the 600LT develops 592 horsepower (441 kW) and 457 lb-ft (619 nm)of torque. Power is routed through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and sent to the rear wheels.


 
Now this drag race would be a little different if the track was longer, but in this shorter sprint, nothing can touch the 992 Turbo S.

Source: Carfection