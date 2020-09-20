When it comes to building family haulers with supercar rivaling performance, nobody can match the German automakers who all build seriously impressive performance luxury vehicles. Although many of these competitors have similar engines and drivetrains, the engineering and performance can differ greatly as we’ll see in a minute thanks to the drag race conducted by the team at carwow.



Our first contender comes to us from BMW and is a derivative of BMW’s ever-growing model lineup. The M8 Gran Coupe is a sedan version of the BMW M8 coupe and replaces the old M6 Gran Coupe, which simply wasn’t’ grand enough. The M8 GC is powered by BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which produces a stout 600 horsepower (447 kW) and 553 lb-ft of torque (750 Nm). Power is routed through an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission built by ZF and finally sent through an all-wheel-drive-system.



Next up, we have the Audi RS6 which comes to use in a beautiful estate body style. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 590 horsepower (439 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, the RS6 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds. There is also a 48-volt mild-hybrid system used to recover power and aid in the efficiency of the drivetrain’s performance. Power is routed through an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and finally, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.





The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo S E-Hybrid may have one of the longest names ins the auto industry but there’s a good reason for the paragraph of badging. This sensational wagon packs one of the most impressive drivetrains ever put into a road car. It combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a clever hybrid system, which good for a combined output of 677 horsepower (504 kW) and 626 lb-ft of torque (848 Nm). Power is sent through Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Finally, we have the Mercedes E63 AMG estate which is somehow the lightest and most affordable car of the group. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 603 horsepower (450kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque that is routed through AMG’s 9-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive system that can shift to rear-wheel-drive mode.



So who wins this drag race? Well, watch the video and let carwow show you first hand which of these high-performance luxury rockets is the quickest.