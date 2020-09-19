Mercedes-Benz has been testing the C-Class more often recently, with sightings coming out here and there. The latest of which is from walkoARTvideos on Youtube, which spotted the compact luxury vehicle in Germany.

Interestingly, it isn't only the sedan version that was seen in the video embedded on top. The C-Class Estate has also been spied testing on the same route as the sedan, giving us a glimpse of the forbidden fruit for the American wagon fans.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan new spy photos

Coded W203 (sedan) and S203 (wagon), there has been several tidbits about the upcoming revamped version of the Mercedes C-Class. Ola Kaellenius, chairman of the board of management for the Daimler group, has recently hinted that the C-Class will be heavily influenced by the S-Class. This supports the previous sightings wherein the C-Class showed a number of screens inside. Of note, the new S-Class comes nothing short of high-tech with its bevy of screens in the cabin, along with new powertrain options and other extensive updates.

It's also expected that the new C-Class will come with mild-hybrid technology in tow, while a hybrid version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the AMG A45 will likely appear in the next-generation model.

As for the C-Class Estate, wagon fans from the U.S. will be disappointed to know that the chances of it reaching the states is really low, considering that Mercedes is trimming down its lineup. This is, of course, a business move since a complicated lineup would be costly for the German marque plus it isn't helping the brand in terms of sales at all.

More details about the upcoming C-Class will be revealed in the weeks and months to come as we draw closer to its reveal, which will most likely happen in 2021.