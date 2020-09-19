A classy day at the Ring with the new S-Class.

The new 2021 Mercedes S-Class is an important car for the Mercedes brand and a testbed for many new features that will slowly trickle down to lesser models. As the car industry enters a new phase of ever more integrated tech, increased economic pressures, and the growth of electric vehicles there has never been a more pivotal moment in car design. The Mercedes S-Class is traditionally a showcase of car tech and a meticulously built engineering showcase of what’s possible. Today we see a 2021 S-Class testing on the Nürburgring, which is surely the testbed for future high-performance S-Class applications.
 
The Mercedes S-Class is built to give passengers one of the most luxurious driving experiences on earth. Although luxury features typically compromise performance, that hasn’t stopped almost every automaker from building a high-performance version of their luxury flagships. As it turns out, everyone likes to have extra power and bragging rights regardless of how many massage settings your seats have.

In the spy video shot by CarSpyMedia, we see a white 2021 S-Class taking on the Ring. This test doesn’t seem time focused as there are shot that has the driver’s window cracked open and times when the S-Class let faster cars by. Instead, this seems to be a data-gathering exercise that will be used when the time comes to build a faster S-Class and go for an impressive lap time.

With growing competition from all corners of the globe building, a good S-Class is more important than ever, and Mercedes knows it cannot afford to mess this up. The S-Class is the Mercedes equivalent of the McDonalds Big Mac or the Apple iPhone, it’s a product that leads the brand and gives customers an idea of where corporate aspirations lay. 

Source: CarSpyMedia