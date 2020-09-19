The Ferrari Roma became a talk of the town when it was launched last year – mostly because of its design that harkens back to the '50s and '60s Rome, its obvious namesake. On a more specific note, a lot of people like the fact that this Ferrari has a minimalist approach to styling.

But what does Frank Stephenson, the first-ever Director of Ferrari-Maserati Concept Design and Development, have to say about the Roma? Stephenson uploaded a video on his Youtube channel to give us his insights, which you can watch atop this story.

If you don't have almost 20 minutes to spare, let me give you a swift summary. Stephenson generally like the Roma and its minimalist design. Actually, that would be an understatement as he gave the grand tourer a 9.5 out of a perfect 10, which is probably the highest score he has ever given since he started analyzing vehicle designs on video.

Of course, the other 0.5 was substantiated by Stephenson by pointing out things he would like to change in the styling. First of those would be the grille, which he said he'd like to be darker to look like an air intake. He also said that he would like to see the Scuderia shield at the sides, something that has been a signature on Ferrari cars.

Moreover, Stephenson would love to see the Roma with round taillights instead of the horizontal approach that it has right now. He also wanted adjust the rear shoulder's tilt forward for an enhanced stance.

Of note, Stephenson penned the Ferrari F430 and the FXX race car during his stint with the Italian marque. If there's anyone that's credible enough to criticize Ferraris, that would be him.