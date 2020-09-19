Thanks to some high-quality spy shots by the team over at HD Rams we have our first look at the upcoming 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition truck. This massive off-road rig may not get the headlines of the Ford Raptor or upcoming Ram 1500 TRX, however, this off-road brute is a unique combination of off-road capability and size that results in a very exciting truck. To celebrate 75 years of RAM Power Wagons, this special edition truck will commemorate almost a century of off-road beasts.



The original Dodge Power Wagon debuted for the 1946 model year and gave returning WWII veterans the opportunity to own a rugged truck to tackle American’s unconquered lands. The original Power Wagon was built to be the most capable truck at the time which is an ethos Ram continues today with their 2500 Power Wagon.

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V8 found in a plethora of Ram and Dodge vehicles. In this particular truck, it produces 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque which is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission and finally a four-wheel-drive system with locking differentials with a 4.10 rear axle ratio. All Ram 2500 Power Wagons come as crew cab trucks with the 6’ 4” bed.

According to the team at HD Rams, customers who opt for the Power Wagon 75th anniversary package, known as A75, can expect small details and improvements. 75th Anniversary Power Wagons are offered with two unique paint codes, which include Anvil/Diamond Black and Orange/Diamond Black. In addition to the unique paint codes, there is a host of special anniversary badging that covers the truck from exterior to interior. There’s also a set of rock rails from MOPAR, special grille insert, and bead-lock capable wheels. Is this special edition Ram 2500 Power Wagon enough to lure you away from the headline-grabbing Ford Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX?